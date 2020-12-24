RELENTLESS SPIKE OF INFECTIONS News Today 입력 2020.12.24 (15:07) 수정 2020.12.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Amid a relentless spike in COVID-19 infections, Seoul has added over 300 new cases for the eighth day in a row. This resurgence is taking an increasing toll on micro and small business owners. The Seoul city government has announced a 900-billion-won emergency relief plan to help those hit hard by the pandemic.



[Pkg]



With 376 new cases added on Wednesday, Seoul city's daily COVID-19 tally remained at the 300 to 400 level for eight straight days. In terms of a cluster infection from a church in Geumcheon-gu District, eight more people tested positive, pulling up its accumulated caseload to 21. An epidemiological investigation found the church held an in-person service with 122 worshippers attending while the city was under level 2.5 social distancing. Singing during the service led to a great deal of saliva droplets being released. 19 more people that tested positive were linked to a nursing hospital in Guro-gu District. The accumulated total from that facility surpassed 100. In addition to such large cluster infections, there are far more smaller-scale group infections involving less than ten people and those with unidentified transmission routes. The Seoul city government announced an emergency relief package to help those hit hard by tougher anti-epidemic and social distancing measures. The assistance will be provided through indirect ways like low-interest loans and pre-paid gift cards. Businesses affected by gathering bans and operation restrictions are eligible for loans at an annual interest rate of 0.56 percent. They can take out up to 30 million won in loans without credit appraisal. The amount goes up to 100 million won if the business owners have their credit appraised. A fund of 800 billion won will be injected for the loan program. The city government will also issue regional pre-paid gift certificates to help boost sales of small businesses. If consumers purchase gift certificates worth 100,000 won in face value, they can spend an actual amount of 120,000 won, as the city government and businesses each will provide an extra benefit of 10,000 won. The gift cards can be spent at businesses in Seoul, like restaurants and cafes as well as gyms, public baths and singing rooms. The gift vouchers can be purchased until the end of next January and their expiration dates can be negotiated with business owners.



[Soundbite] SEO JEONG-HYUP(ACTING SEOUL MAYOR) : "The upcoming gift cards will be more convenient for consumers to use, since they can be spent across the city, unlike Seoul Sarang gift certificates, which have to be used only in select districts."



Loan consultations and gift card purchases will begin next Monday on a first-come-first-served basis.

