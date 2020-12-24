기사 본문 영역

GOV’T SIGNS DEAL TO PURCHASE VACCINES
입력 2020.12.24 (15:07) 수정 2020.12.24 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says the government has signed deals to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from Janssen and Pfizer. While explaining South Korea will purchase six million doses from Janssen, two million more than originally planned, he said inoculation will begin in the second half of next year. Regarding the Pfizer vaccine, the prime minister said the government reached a deal to purchase ten million doses and is making all-out efforts to move up the shipment to the second quarter.
[Anchor Lead]

