N. KOREA’S IMPORTS FROM CHINA DROPS
입력 2020.12.24 (15:07) 수정 2020.12.24 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea’s monthly imports from China dropped to the 100-million-won level last month, as their borders remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Chinese customs authorities, the North imported products worth 160 million won or 148,000 U.S. dollars from China in November, posting a 99.9 percent plunge year on year. The two allies’ official trade also plummeted 99.5 percent on year to 1.4 billion won or less than 1.3 million dollars last month.
    News Today
