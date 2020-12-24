DEVELOPMENT OF ELECTRIC SHIPS News Today 입력 2020.12.24 (15:07) 수정 2020.12.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Following electric vehicles, electric ships are also becoming more common. The land based test site of the Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute, the third in the world, is ushering in the era of electric ships.



[Pkg]



Submarines are among widely used electric ships. Their key component is an electric propulsion system needed to minimize noise and vibration. Korea’s first ice breaking research vessel Araon is also operated using battery-powered electricity. A growing number of next-generation destroyers, aircraft carriers and private vessels are also going electric. Europe has already begun the commercialization of electric vessels. The land based test site of the Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute, the third of its kind in the world, debuted five years ago. It has conducted 401 tests so far, including ones on submarines. The test site has produced an economic effect of 500 billion won by shortening the ship-building period, reducing losses from delays in electrification, and finding a replacement for imported technologies.



[Soundbite] SOHN HONG-KWAN(KOREA ELECTROTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH INST.) : "The era of electric vessels is around the corner. More human resources and investments are needed."



Relevant businesses hope to post sales of 1.5 trillion won by 2033, when the submarine project is to be completed.



[Soundbite] CHO BYUNG-SEON(CHANGWON CITY GOVERNMENT) : "We plan to electrify coastal ships, large vessels and especially surface combatants used by the Navy as soon as possible so that more businesses can join the project."



The private sector is also expanding its presence in the electric ship market by launching research into electric ferries.

DEVELOPMENT OF ELECTRIC SHIPS

