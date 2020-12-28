LEVEL 2.5 MEASURES TO BE KEPT News Today 입력 2020.12.28 (15:16) 수정 2020.12.28 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea’s single-day increase in COVID-19 infections have been hovering over some 1,000 for nearly two weeks. With the daily caseload neither surging nor dropping, the government has decided to maintain the current social distancing levels until January 3. Therefore, Seoul and its surrounding areas will remain under level-2.5 restrictions while level-two rules will continue to be in effect for non-capital regions.



[Pkg]



The government is maintaining the current levels of social distancing rules, after concluding that the situation is manageable with the nation’s quarantine and medical capacities. In the capital area, the basic reproduction number has fallen from 1.27 to 1.07, indicating a single COVID-19 patient generates fewer secondary infections. The number of patients who are not given sickbeds for a day or longer have also dropped from around 500 to 96. The government assessed the supply of sickbeds has somewhat improved thanks to private hospitals' cooperation. A shortage in ICU beds was an issue of great concern. But currently, 80 of them are available in the capital area. There are now some 3,200 more empty sickbeds, compared to two weeks ago. The government also took into account that year-end special measures will remain in place until January 3. In some aspects, the current social distancing rules are tougher than level-three.

It's necessary to monitor the produced effects.



[Soundbite] KWON DEOK-CHEOL(HEALTH MINISTER) : "It is necessary to adjust social distancing levels based on comprehensive assessments of changes in infections, which slowed down with the year-end quarantine measures in effect."



Plus, the government adopted additional anti-virus measures. Responding to criticism that fast food restaurants are crowded, the government will allow them to offer only takeout or delivery for orders of coffee, beverages and desserts. It will also ban on-site seating at unmanned cafes and operations of Texas Hold'em poker pubs across the nation.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "The most important factor in battling the pandemic now, is adhering to social distancing rules. The current special measures include stronger restrictions than the ones under level-three."



The government will also set up a task force charged with approving COVID-19 vaccines and treatment. The appraisal and review period will be shortened, from 180 days to 40.

