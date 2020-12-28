PM ON FOLLOWING SAFETY MEASURES News Today 입력 2020.12.28 (15:16) 수정 2020.12.28 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has called on the people to follow anti-virus measures at home, noting some 25 percent of domestic COVID-19 cases reported over the past month were intrafamily infections. Chung quoted an epidemiological study as showing that socially active people in their 40-s and 50s first contract the virus outside and then transmit it within their households. While stressing this week is a critical juncture in battling the pandemic, the prime minister sought greater public cooperation for curbing and subduing the virus.

PM ON FOLLOWING SAFETY MEASURES

입력 2020-12-28 15:16:55 수정 2020-12-28 16:46:37 News Today

