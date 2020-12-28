FIRST CASE OF NEW VIRUS VARIANT News Today 입력 2020.12.28 (15:16) 수정 2020.12.28 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters says they confirmed it's first case of the COVID-19 variant from three COVID-19 patients who arrived in South Korea from the U.K. last Tuesday. The headquarters conducted a whole-genome sequencing analysis on specimens collected from them and confirmed their infection with the COVID-19 variant that has emerged in the U.K. They were placed under quarantine after testing positive during an infection screening process at the airport.

