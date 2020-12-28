기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

FIRST CASE OF NEW VIRUS VARIANT
입력 2020.12.28 (15:16) 수정 2020.12.28 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters says they confirmed it's first case of the COVID-19 variant from three COVID-19 patients who arrived in South Korea from the U.K. last Tuesday. The headquarters conducted a whole-genome sequencing analysis on specimens collected from them and confirmed their infection with the COVID-19 variant that has emerged in the U.K. They were placed under quarantine after testing positive during an infection screening process at the airport.
  • FIRST CASE OF NEW VIRUS VARIANT
    • 입력 2020-12-28 15:16:56
    • 수정2020-12-28 16:46:37
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters says they confirmed it's first case of the COVID-19 variant from three COVID-19 patients who arrived in South Korea from the U.K. last Tuesday. The headquarters conducted a whole-genome sequencing analysis on specimens collected from them and confirmed their infection with the COVID-19 variant that has emerged in the U.K. They were placed under quarantine after testing positive during an infection screening process at the airport.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
  • KBS

    KBS

오늘의 HOT클릭!