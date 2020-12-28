PROJECT TO REVIVE FISHING VILLAGES News Today 입력 2020.12.28 (15:16) 수정 2020.12.28 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Last year the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries launched a project to revive fishing villages. Under the project, three trillion is to be invested in 300 fishing villages by next year. However, little progress has been made so far. Here's why.



[Pkg]



In late 2018, Biyangdo Island was selected by the government for a fishing village revival project. The waiting room is broken, and the site where a plaza is to be built is full of old workout equipment. Locals are frustrated, as things haven’t changed in two years.



[Soundbite] KO SUN-AE(CHIEF OF BIYANGDO ISLAND FISHING VILLAGE) : "It’s a lot of money, but our fishermen have received nothing."



Some point out the original goal of the project has been distorted.



[Soundbite] (LOCAL RESIDENT) : "They should improve our living conditions or lay a foundation for specialty projects."



So far, zero progress made in five out of the 45 local government areas selected in the first year. Progress made in ten other regions: less than 50 percent. More than half of the project funds are intended for public works such as the repair of fishing facilities. Even though the project is aimed at improving the residents’ quality of living, only 5 percent of funding is allocated for that purpose. Local governments cannot spend the funds according to their needs, as the money can only be used by institutions designated by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. More than 70 percent of the 190 areas selected in the first two rounds are consigned to other institutions, with commission fees amounting to around 900 million won per area.



[Soundbite] (EXPERT FROM REGIONAL COUNCIL ON FISHING VILLAGE PROJECT) : "It’s incredible that the commission fee is 900 million won. Those places are not even trained to carry out this project on consignment."



The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is reportedly collaborating with experts to carry out the project swiftly, but locals in fishing villages are doubtful it will live up to its purpose of innovating their towns.

PROJECT TO REVIVE FISHING VILLAGES

입력 2020-12-28 15:16:56 수정 2020-12-28 16:46:37 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Last year the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries launched a project to revive fishing villages. Under the project, three trillion is to be invested in 300 fishing villages by next year. However, little progress has been made so far. Here's why.



[Pkg]



In late 2018, Biyangdo Island was selected by the government for a fishing village revival project. The waiting room is broken, and the site where a plaza is to be built is full of old workout equipment. Locals are frustrated, as things haven’t changed in two years.



[Soundbite] KO SUN-AE(CHIEF OF BIYANGDO ISLAND FISHING VILLAGE) : "It’s a lot of money, but our fishermen have received nothing."



Some point out the original goal of the project has been distorted.



[Soundbite] (LOCAL RESIDENT) : "They should improve our living conditions or lay a foundation for specialty projects."



So far, zero progress made in five out of the 45 local government areas selected in the first year. Progress made in ten other regions: less than 50 percent. More than half of the project funds are intended for public works such as the repair of fishing facilities. Even though the project is aimed at improving the residents’ quality of living, only 5 percent of funding is allocated for that purpose. Local governments cannot spend the funds according to their needs, as the money can only be used by institutions designated by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. More than 70 percent of the 190 areas selected in the first two rounds are consigned to other institutions, with commission fees amounting to around 900 million won per area.



[Soundbite] (EXPERT FROM REGIONAL COUNCIL ON FISHING VILLAGE PROJECT) : "It’s incredible that the commission fee is 900 million won. Those places are not even trained to carry out this project on consignment."



The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is reportedly collaborating with experts to carry out the project swiftly, but locals in fishing villages are doubtful it will live up to its purpose of innovating their towns.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS