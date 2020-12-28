기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

N. KOREA PREPARES FOR MILITARY PARADE
입력 2020.12.28 (15:16) 수정 2020.12.28 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

38 North says North Korea appears to have mobilized thousands of people for rehearsals for a military parade in Pyongyang. The web site specializing in North Korea analysis Sunday released satellite images showing the people forming red letters in Korean at the Kim Il-sung Square. The formation spelled out to mean to “defend with one’s life.” 38 North analyzed this may be part of preparations for the eighth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party set for next month.
  • N. KOREA PREPARES FOR MILITARY PARADE
    • 입력 2020-12-28 15:16:56
    • 수정2020-12-28 16:46:38
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

38 North says North Korea appears to have mobilized thousands of people for rehearsals for a military parade in Pyongyang. The web site specializing in North Korea analysis Sunday released satellite images showing the people forming red letters in Korean at the Kim Il-sung Square. The formation spelled out to mean to “defend with one’s life.” 38 North analyzed this may be part of preparations for the eighth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party set for next month.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
  • KBS

    KBS

오늘의 HOT클릭!