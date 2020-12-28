기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
38 North says North Korea appears to have mobilized thousands of people for rehearsals for a military parade in Pyongyang. The web site specializing in North Korea analysis Sunday released satellite images showing the people forming red letters in Korean at the Kim Il-sung Square. The formation spelled out to mean to “defend with one’s life.” 38 North analyzed this may be part of preparations for the eighth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party set for next month.
- N. KOREA PREPARES FOR MILITARY PARADE
