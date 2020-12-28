“MOVING ON” GARNERS INT’L ATTENTION News Today 입력 2020.12.28 (15:16) 수정 2020.12.28 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean film industry was hit hard by this year’s COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the hardship, one independent movie is being applauded and winning many awards in local and foreign film festivals. What made “Moving On,” a small movie about a family in Korea, so appealing to even foreign film lovers?



[Pkg]



“Moving On” swept seven awards in foreign film festivals this year, starting with the International Film Festival Rotterdam in January. This is where the movie was filmed. It tells a story of an ordinary Korean family living in a two-story house worn down by the passing of time. Young siblings move into their grandfather’s house with their financially-strapped father. Later, they are joined by their aunt and the old man’s home finds human warmth again.



[Soundbite] "Happy birthday, Grandpa."



The director’s focus is placed on the relationships among flawed family members. The old man’s children take care of their ailing father, but decide to sell his house without discussing it with him.



[Soundbite] "How about just selling this house?"



The girl who protests the grown-ups’ decision acts just as selfishly as her father and aunt.



[Soundbite] "Don’t you think it’s awful to send Grandpa to the nursing home and sell his house without telling him?"



[Soundbite] "What about you? Didn’t you sell the shoes without telling me?"



A sewing machine covered in dust. A stereo set as old as the grandfather. The scenes in this film were quintessentially Korean, but their story, which could have happened to anyone, also resonated deeply with foreign audiences.



[Soundbite] YOON DAN-BI(DIRECTOR) : "I heard many people say they had similar emotions and experiences. It was amazing that these people felt the same sentiments."



They may hurt each other sometimes, but they also heal each other and help each other grow. This movie resonates with the world because it is a story that relates to everyone.

