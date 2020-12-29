N. KOREA REPORTS ON PANDEMIC News Today 입력 2020.12.29 (15:18) 수정 2020.12.29 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea's ruling party newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, said Tuesday the global health crisis was worsening and that a more contagious variant of COVID-19 was spreading in many countries. The paper then called for heightened alert in quarantine efforts and stressed the North cannot lower its guard for any moment. The regime claims not a single infection has yet been reported in the country.

N. KOREA REPORTS ON PANDEMIC

입력 2020-12-29 15:18:49 수정 2020-12-29 16:46:39 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea's ruling party newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, said Tuesday the global health crisis was worsening and that a more contagious variant of COVID-19 was spreading in many countries. The paper then called for heightened alert in quarantine efforts and stressed the North cannot lower its guard for any moment. The regime claims not a single infection has yet been reported in the country.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS