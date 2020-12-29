N. KOREA REPORTS ON PANDEMIC

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea's ruling party newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, said Tuesday the global health crisis was worsening and that a more contagious variant of COVID-19 was spreading in many countries. The paper then called for heightened alert in quarantine efforts and stressed the North cannot lower its guard for any moment. The regime claims not a single infection has yet been reported in the country.
