COMPENSATION OF WARTIME FORCED LABOR VICTIMS News Today 입력 2020.12.29

[Anchor Lead]



Two years ago, South Korea’s Supreme Court ruled that the Japanese company Mitsubishi must compensate the victims of wartime forced labor. However, Mitsubishi has done nothing so far. The situation will likely change from now on, as the court order on confiscating the Japanese company’s assets in Korea took effect on December 29.



[Pkg]



In October 2012, the Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor filed a lawsuit against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries of Japan to demand compensation. Six years later, the Supreme Court ruled that the Japanese company must pay between 100 million to 150 million won to each of the plaintiffs. But Mitsubishi has yet to comply. The Japanese company has also ignored the court’s confiscation order. However, the court's order finally took effect on December 29, and Mitsubishi’s assets in Korea can now be seized. When it’s difficult for the court to find out if the relevant papers had been delivered to the defendant, they are presumed to have been delivered after a certain notification period. Four victims filed a petition to seize Mitsubishi’s rights for its patents and trademarks in Korea. Their value reaches 804 million won.



[Soundbite] KIM JUNG-HEE(LAWYER REPRESENTING VICTIMS) : "When service by public notification takes effect, a special encashment order is issued. The rights for patents and trademarks will be auctioned off."



However, the Japanese company has vowed to appeal immediately.



[Soundbite] LEE KUK-EON(CITIZEN'S FORUM FOR HALMUNI) : "The Japanese government is trying to hamper individual companies such as Mitsubishi from handling the issue on their own. The only way to resolve this situation is to have the perpetrators come clean and admit to their wrongdoing."



The diplomatic rift between Korea and Japan could become inevitable again if the Korean court does confiscate the Japanese company’s assets.

