[Anchor Lead]
The Bank of Korea says the country's export volume index rose 5.7% last month on-year, after rising 13.4% in September and 0.3% in October. By item, the index for computers, electronics and optical devices jumped 12.2% while that of chemical goods rose 12.6%. However the export volume index for coal and oil products plunged 27.9% and for machinery and equipment 12.7% due to smaller demand resulting from movement restrictions amid the pandemic.
Seoul City said the New Year's Eve bell-ringing ceremony will be aired live online and through TV broadcasts including the city's social media pages as well as KBS and Arirang TV. The Seoul City website will provide a 360 degree angle virtual reality service in collaboration with SK Telecom for viewers to experience the ringing ceremony more vividly at home. Also as some citizens are expected to gather around the Bosingak belfry on December 31, safety inspectors will be on standby to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect cultural facilities.
입력 2020-12-29
수정2020-12-29
[Anchor Lead]
