DELIVERY HERO TO ACQUIRE BAEMIN News Today 입력 2020.12.29 (15:18) 수정 2020.12.29 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The market for food delivery services has grown substantially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fair Trade Commission has issued conditional approval for German-based Delivery Hero’s bid to acquire Korea's No.1 delivery platform, Baemin. Delivery Hero has decided to accept the FTC’s condition to sell its local unit Yogiyo in return for the acquisition of Baemin. The deal is expected to bring a seismic change to the food delivery service industry.



[Pkg]



On Christmas eve, some of Baemin’s services were abruptly halted, while orders were pouring in. It soon became chaotic, as restaurants could not accept orders and delivery riders were not assigned.



[Soundbite] (RESTAURANT) : "80% of our sales depends on Baemin. So we earned nearly nothing (on December 24)."



The FTC fears a merger between the two dominant platforms could cause serious market disruptions, like this, to take place. It also expects restaurants will have to accept the merged company’s unfair, unilateral decision to raise platform usage fees.



[Soundbite] JOH SUNG-WOOK(FTC CHAIRPERSON) : "We have concluded that the merger will ultimately raise platform usage fees."



The trade watchdog issued the conditional approval to the German company’s acquisition of Baemin, after concluding that the deal could reduce benefits for consumers.



[Soundbite] JOH SUNG-WOOK(FTC CHAIRPERSON) : "We have also decided that the deal will solidify monopoly and eventually reduce benefits for consumers, like discount coupons."



Delivery Hero accepted the FTC’s proposal and agreed to sell Yogiyo. Yogiyo has to find a new owner within a year as demanded by the FTC. Market observers are already citing distribution giants and large IT companies as possible bidders. The sale of the two delivery giants will inevitably bring about seismic changes to the food delivery service market. There have been mixed reactions to the FTC's decision. Supporters say it will prevent the harm stemming from a monopoly, while critics say it will discourage the innovative growth of the digital industry.

입력 2020-12-29 15:18:51 수정 2020-12-29 16:46:40

