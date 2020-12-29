FIRST HYDROGEN-POWERED GARBAGE TRUCK News Today 입력 2020.12.29 (15:18) 수정 2020.12.29 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has developed the world’s first hydrogen-powered garbage truck, which will be operated on a trial basis in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, next year. The eco-friendly vehicle can run for three days on a single charge and discharges no emissions when compressing garbage.



[Pkg]



This five-ton garbage truck looks similar to existing ones. But it's a hydrogen-fueled vehicle that operates on electricity generated through reaction between oxygen and hydrogen. Compared to existing diesel garbage trucks, this eco-friendly vehicle emits no emissions when compressing trash, while producing less noise and vibration. It was developed through a joint three-year project involving seven agencies and companies, including the Korea Automotive Technology Institute and Hyundai Motor. The ten-billion won project is a world first and is currently on a trial run.



[Soundbite] GOO YOUNG-MO(HYDROGEN FUEL CELL MOBILITY CENTER) : "The truck’s driving environment is different from that of hydrogen-fueled passenger cars. It repeatedly makes stops during its operation to collect garbage. So a completely new technological logic must be developed."



In line with an agreement with the energy ministry, Changwon City in Gyeongsangnam-do Province will test-run the hydrogen garbage truck for a year starting 2021. The key task in the trial operation is to monitor and verify the safety of the vehicle’s fuel cell, hydrogen storage device and cooling system. The new truck can run 340 kilometers when charged with 25 kilograms of hydrogen, allowing it to collect trash for three days.



[Soundbite] HUH SUNG-MOO(CHANGWON MAYOR) : "It is important to have good charging infrastructure. Changwon will be able to conduct the test run."



After declaring itself as a city of hydrogen back in 2018, Changwon introduced Korea's first hydrogen-powered city buses last June. It is planning to provide support for the stable operation and performance improvement of the hydrogen-powered garbage truck. Following the year-long trial in Changwon, the government aims to produce some 900 hydrogen-fueled trucks by 2025.

