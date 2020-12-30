THIRD COVID-19 RELIEF PAYMENTS News Today 입력 2020.12.30 (15:15) 수정 2020.12.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has decided to provide a third relief package amounting to 9 trillion won to help small businesses that have been affected by the government’s quarantine measures. Some of them will be able to receive up to 3 million won starting next month.



[Pkg]



This fitness center has been closed for more than 20 days now due to the gathering ban. Zero sales this month, but rent and electricity fees amount to 10 million won, and members are demanding refunds.



[Soundbite] KIM SUNG-WOO(FITNESS CENTER OWNER) : "We have endured this year on losses. I have sustained losses of tens of millions of won already."



Small businesses like this which had to shut down due to the pandemic will receive 3 million won in relief subsidies. Vendors at winter sports facilities like ski resorts will be paid 3 million won, while restaurants and cafes, where business hours are now limited, will receive 2 million won. Freelancers and contract workers who have less work because of COVID-19 will receive up to one million won in relief subsidies. For the first time, a 500,000 won subsidy will be provided to home-visit caretakers and taxi drivers. The government's goal is to provide subsidies to more than 90 percent of eligible candidates by the lunar new year.



[Soundbite] HONG NAM-KI(MINISTER OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE) : "We will select those eligible based on administrative data, and minimize or even postpone the screening procedure so that the subsidies can be paid out as soon as possible."



Although some small businesses appreciate the government’s help, they point out, it’s far from enough to cover the losses they've sustained this year.



[Soundbite] SHIM TAE-SEOP(RESTAURANT OWNER) : "It can't even help cover electricity fees, much less the rent. They had better raise restrictions to Level 3 or take measures that can produce an immediate effect."



The third relief package amounts to 9.3 trillion won, including virus prevention and employment security costs. It was created using the 2021 budget and various funds without increasing the national debt.

