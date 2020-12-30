기사 본문 영역

BAN ON HOARDING SAFETY PRODUCTS
입력 2020.12.30 (15:15) 수정 2020.12.30 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Economy and Finance announced today that the ban on hoarding masks and hand sanitizers will be extended to the end of March 2021 in consideration of the continued spread of COVID-19. The Ministry also raised penalties from the current maximum 2 years in prison or 50 million won in fine to maximum 3 years in prison or 100 million won in fine, and added confiscation and collection clauses for hoarded goods.
