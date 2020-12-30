SPECIAL PARDONS AHEAD OF NEW YEAR News Today 입력 2020.12.30 (15:15) 수정 2020.12.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Moon administration has issued a fourth set of special pardons for over 3000 people ahead of the new year. They are mostly those who committed crimes due to poverty as well as small and medium-sized business owners. Some also include convicts who were jailed for causing social conflict. However, no amnesty was granted to politicians or election law violators.



[Pkg]



On the last day of 2020, the government will issue special pardons to 3,024 people. It’s the fourth set of pardons to be issued by the Moon administration. The justice ministry says the goal is to revive people’s livelihoods that have been affected by the pandemic, and reduce their burden.



[Soundbite] CHOO MI-AE(JUSTICE MINISTER) : "Special pardons will be granted only to ordinary people to help them improve their lives."



Subject to the special pardons are some 2900 convicts who committed crimes due to poverty as well as 52 small and medium-sized business owners. However, politicians and election law violators such as former president Lee Myung-bak and former prime minister Han Myung-sook are not on the list. The ministry says they were not even considered, as the focus of the clemency is on ordinary people. The list also includes 26 protestors who were imprisoned for staging rallies against the deployment of the U.S. anti-missile defense system THAAD as well as those opposing the construction of a naval base on Jejudo Island. The ministry added it took into account the fact that 125 people involved in the same incidents were granted special pardons last year and early this year.



[Soundbite] SHIM JAE-CHUL(JUSTICE MINISTRY) : "For the sake of fairness, special pardons will also be issued to those involved in seven social conflict cases that received pardons before."



In addition to the pardons, the government will also grant remission to over one million people who had their driver's or fishing licenses canceled or suspended. However, the list doesn’t include those charged with DUI, violent driving, hit-and-run and those who caused fatal car accidents.

