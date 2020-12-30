NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.12.30 (15:15) 수정 2020.12.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs said special foot-and-mouth disease control measures will be implemented until next February as the disease keeps spreading in China and neighboring countries and some farmers neglect to vaccinate their animals. The Ministry also said that more foot-and-mouth disease antibody tests will be administered to raise the antibody positivity rate to the highest level possible. In addition, pig farms with no record of vaccine purchases will be extensively inspected on their disease containment measures.

In a survey conducted on 9,000 people from 3,200 households nationwide, viewer-ratings firm TNMS reported that the daily average TV-viewing time per household increased 32 minutes from last year’s figure to 9 hours and 3 minutes. TNMS also found that the increase in viewing time for those in their teens and 20s, who couldn’t go to school due to the pandemic, was larger than that of the people in their 30s and 40s which included office workers.

입력 2020-12-30

