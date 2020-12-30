기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

DUBAI LIGHT SHOW CELEBRATING V’S BIRTHDAY
입력 2020.12.30 (15:15) 수정 2020.12.30 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

A light show took place at the world’s highest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, to congratulate the birthday of V, a member of the K-pop boy band BTS. This was a gift from his Chinese fans, celebrating the K-POP star's 25th birthday

[Pkg]

The world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai. 163 stories, 828 meters high. A video message congratulating BTS member V’s 26th birthday adorns the entire building. Fans watching the video depicting V’s singing and acting moments convey their congratulations.

[Soundbite] "Happy birthday V! We love you from Dubai."

The Dubai Fountain. A water show took place at the key tourist attraction, to the melody of V’s self-composed song “Winter Bear.” The event was prepared by Chinese fans but the singer’s fans of all nationalities residing in Dubai came out to the Burj Khalifa fountain plaza to watch the show.

[Soundbite] (BTS FAN FROM EGYPT)

[Soundbite] PARK JEONG-JIN(DUBAI RESIDENT) : "I followed my wife here but to see the BTS event, I feel very proud and it’s amazing. I think I’ve become a bigger person and am proud to be a Korean."

The Burj Khalifa light show is known for its demanding deliberation process. Only government PR videos and corporate ads have been allowed until now. To have a birthday message displayed on the skyscraper is viewed as a recognition of BTS’ musical accomplishment and the group has even topped the US Billboard chart with a Korean song, transcending language barriers.
  • DUBAI LIGHT SHOW CELEBRATING V’S BIRTHDAY
    • 입력 2020-12-30 15:15:05
    • 수정2020-12-30 16:46:24
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A light show took place at the world’s highest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, to congratulate the birthday of V, a member of the K-pop boy band BTS. This was a gift from his Chinese fans, celebrating the K-POP star's 25th birthday

[Pkg]

The world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai. 163 stories, 828 meters high. A video message congratulating BTS member V’s 26th birthday adorns the entire building. Fans watching the video depicting V’s singing and acting moments convey their congratulations.

[Soundbite] "Happy birthday V! We love you from Dubai."

The Dubai Fountain. A water show took place at the key tourist attraction, to the melody of V’s self-composed song “Winter Bear.” The event was prepared by Chinese fans but the singer’s fans of all nationalities residing in Dubai came out to the Burj Khalifa fountain plaza to watch the show.

[Soundbite] (BTS FAN FROM EGYPT)

[Soundbite] PARK JEONG-JIN(DUBAI RESIDENT) : "I followed my wife here but to see the BTS event, I feel very proud and it’s amazing. I think I’ve become a bigger person and am proud to be a Korean."

The Burj Khalifa light show is known for its demanding deliberation process. Only government PR videos and corporate ads have been allowed until now. To have a birthday message displayed on the skyscraper is viewed as a recognition of BTS’ musical accomplishment and the group has even topped the US Billboard chart with a Korean song, transcending language barriers.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
  • KBS

    KBS

오늘의 HOT클릭!