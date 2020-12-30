DUBAI LIGHT SHOW CELEBRATING V’S BIRTHDAY News Today 입력 2020.12.30 (15:15) 수정 2020.12.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A light show took place at the world’s highest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, to congratulate the birthday of V, a member of the K-pop boy band BTS. This was a gift from his Chinese fans, celebrating the K-POP star's 25th birthday



[Pkg]



The world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai. 163 stories, 828 meters high. A video message congratulating BTS member V’s 26th birthday adorns the entire building. Fans watching the video depicting V’s singing and acting moments convey their congratulations.



[Soundbite] "Happy birthday V! We love you from Dubai."



The Dubai Fountain. A water show took place at the key tourist attraction, to the melody of V’s self-composed song “Winter Bear.” The event was prepared by Chinese fans but the singer’s fans of all nationalities residing in Dubai came out to the Burj Khalifa fountain plaza to watch the show.



[Soundbite] (BTS FAN FROM EGYPT)



[Soundbite] PARK JEONG-JIN(DUBAI RESIDENT) : "I followed my wife here but to see the BTS event, I feel very proud and it’s amazing. I think I’ve become a bigger person and am proud to be a Korean."



The Burj Khalifa light show is known for its demanding deliberation process. Only government PR videos and corporate ads have been allowed until now. To have a birthday message displayed on the skyscraper is viewed as a recognition of BTS’ musical accomplishment and the group has even topped the US Billboard chart with a Korean song, transcending language barriers.

