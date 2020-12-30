CHANGES AFTER CONSTRUCTION OF MARINE BRIDGES News Today 입력 2020.12.30 (15:15) 수정 2020.12.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Bridges that connect land to islands are increasing in number. They provide better access than waterways and island life becomes easier. But there are also side effects such as traffic jams and garbage concerns. Here's a look at the changes that occurred after marine bridges were constructed early this year connecting Yeosu and Goheung in Jeollanamdo Province.



[Pkg]



This bridge passing the ocean connects an island to the mainland. It opened in late February. Four bridges now connect the islands of Jobaldo and Dunbyeongdo, access to which was previously only possible by ship 2 to 3 times a day. Now they are accessible by car. The travel distance from Yeosu to Goheung is down from 84 to 30 kilometers. Residents as well as visitors are pleased with the easier access.



[Soundbite] KIM JEONG-NAM(NANGDO, YEOSU) : "We can travel any time, whether in the morning or night and regardless of weather. Transport has greatly improved."



The once quiet towns have also gained vitality. Hiking trails and rest areas have been created for tourists as well as a camp site remodeled from an old school. But not all changes have been positive. An average 28-hundred vehicles use the bridges each day. Tourist numbers are down due to the pandemic, but on weekends, an average of five thousand cars travel to and from this area. Tourist and anglers’ cars are parked right up to the entry road into towns and barely a single vehicle can pass through.



[Soundbite] (RESIDENT) : "Congestion is really serious but what can we do."



Trash such as bottles and disposable containers littering the roads is another concern. Bridges have brought various changes including convenience in many aspects but there are calls for measures to address issues of congestion and trash.

