NAMELESS ANGEL MAKES DONATION EVERY YEAR News Today 입력 2020.12.30 (15:15) 수정 2020.12.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A nameless angel has been the talk of the town in Jeonju, Jeollabukdo Province for secretly sending large sum donations at this time of the year for the past 20 years. With no exception this year despite COVID-19 difficulties, the faceless donor has delivered over 70 million won.



[Pkg]



​Without fail, an annual phone call is made to the local community center in Nosong-dong in Jeonju city. The caller is the famous “faceless angel of Nosong-dong.” Before swiftly hanging up, the person only says that officials will find a paper box in an alleyway close to a nearby church and expressed hopes the donation can help those hit hard by the pandemic. Inside the box was a piggy bank holding 865 coins and 14-hundred 50-thousand won bills. The total: Over 70 million won. The Good Samaritan also left a heartwarming message of overcoming COVID-19 and also expressed apology over last year’s incident when the donation was stolen.



[Soundbite] JEONG MUN-GU(NOSONG-DONG HEAD OFFICIAL) : "The donor has nothing to be sorry about. We are sorry. Receiving donations is a joy and the money provides great help to local residents."



Donations from the so -called faceless angel began in 2000. The tradition continues for the 21st year. The accumulated sum amounts to 730 million won and the money has so far assisted some 57-hundred families. In 2011, residents of Nosong-dong designated October 4 as “Angel Day” and locals have been celebrating the nameless donor in various ways. This includes installing a commemorative rest area and a memorial hall. The benevolent act that continues for over 2 decades is touching people’s hearts in what has been a very difficult year for everyone.

