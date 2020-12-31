MEASURES ON NURSING HOSPITAL News Today 입력 2020.12.31 (15:33) 수정 2020.12.31 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



As the number of Covid-19 cases soared at a nursing hospital in Seoul, the government belatedly began to transfer patients to other hospitals. It happened two days after a doctor from the nursing hospital posted a petition on the Cheong Wa Dae site saying that patients were dying in confinement.



[Pkg]



​Piles of garbage inside the hospital. An elderly, incapacitated patient is left alone. With nurses and even doctors at this hospital pushed to the brink, one of the doctors compared the situation to the Japanese cruise ship where a Covid-19 outbreak occurred early this year.



[Soundbite] CHOI HEE-CHAN(NURSING HOSPITAL DOCTOR(DEC. 28)) : "More than ten patients have died at our hospital. It's similar to what happened on the Japanese cruise ship."



So far, 191 people at the hospital have contracted COVID-19. There are still more than 30 infected people inside. The government decided to transfer them to other hospitals and dispatch 34 medical workers to help treat the remaining patients. On Wednesday alone, 18 patients were transported to other hospitals.



[Soundbite] CHOI HEE-CHAN(NURSING HOSPITAL DOCTOR) : "It's good to know that my petition drew the media spotlight and health authorities helped us transport many patients. Thank you very much."



But there are still 90 others who can't be transferred because they may still be in their incubation period. With all the caretakers now gone, the medical workers have their hands full.



[Soundbite] CHOI HEE-CHAN(NURSING HOSPITAL DOCTOR) : "Our nurses are exhausted because they have to take care of the patients. We need more staff to help them out."



The government decided to set up an emergency response team at the hospital, following criticisms over late response to the massive outbreak at a cohort facility.

