입력 2020.12.31 (15:33)
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says the administration of COVID-19 vaccines developed by foreign pharmaceutical companies will begin in February at the earliest. He added a home-grown vaccine will likely be available by the end of next year while a domestically developed treatment is now under review for approval. The prime minister stressed the country will be able to overcome the pandemic sooner than others with the homemade vaccines and treatments, in addition to its successful K-quarantine model.
The Seoul city government will partially revise its rules early next year to protect the human rights of those with a medical history of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. To be announced on January 7, the revision will prohibit stigmatizing and discriminating people who recovered from contagious diseases. It will also serve as a legal basis to offer them psychology consultations.
오늘의 HOT클릭!