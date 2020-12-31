NEXT-GENERATION ESCORT SHIP News Today 입력 2020.12.31 (15:33) 수정 2020.12.31 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Defense Acquisition Program Administration will deliver a second next-generation escort ship to the Navy on Thursday. The 2,800-ton Gyeongnam is equipped with a hybrid propulsion system combining an electrical motor and a gas turbine, which generates less noise and reduces detection risks. With a stealth technology applied, the vessel is also more capable of avoiding enemy radar detections. The DAPA said it will deliver six more next-generation escort vessels to the Navy by 2023 as planned.

NEXT-GENERATION ESCORT SHIP

입력 2020-12-31 15:33:08 수정 2020-12-31 16:46:24 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



