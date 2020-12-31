기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration will deliver a second next-generation escort ship to the Navy on Thursday. The 2,800-ton Gyeongnam is equipped with a hybrid propulsion system combining an electrical motor and a gas turbine, which generates less noise and reduces detection risks. With a stealth technology applied, the vessel is also more capable of avoiding enemy radar detections. The DAPA said it will deliver six more next-generation escort vessels to the Navy by 2023 as planned.
- NEXT-GENERATION ESCORT SHIP
