NEXT-GENERATION ESCORT SHIP
입력 2020.12.31 (15:33) 수정 2020.12.31 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration will deliver a second next-generation escort ship to the Navy on Thursday. The 2,800-ton Gyeongnam is equipped with a hybrid propulsion system combining an electrical motor and a gas turbine, which generates less noise and reduces detection risks. With a stealth technology applied, the vessel is also more capable of avoiding enemy radar detections. The DAPA said it will deliver six more next-generation escort vessels to the Navy by 2023 as planned.
