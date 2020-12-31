KOSPI POSTS ALL-TIME HIGH News Today 입력 2020.12.31 (15:33) 수정 2020.12.31 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



It's been a bullish year for the Korean stock market. On the final trading day of the 2020, KOSPI posted an all-time high of nearly 2900 points. It has nearly doubled since March, when the stock index plunged.



[Pkg]



The stock market rallied until the final trading day of the year. KOSPI easily surpassed 2870 points to close at an all-time high. The Korean stock index surged about 30 percent this year, posting the highest growth among the G20 nations. It has nearly doubled since March, when the index plunged due to the pandemic. KOSDAQ is also up nearly 45 percent. The primary reason lies in the net buying of over 60 trillion won by individual investors.



[Soundbite] HWANG SEI WOON(KOREA CAPITAL MARKET INSTITUTE) : "It's even more difficult to find a low interest of under 2 percent. No wonder the desire to generate high profits, despite the risk, was very strong."



KOSPI has even drawn back foreign investors, as the nation's exports coped well with the pandemic in semiconductors and secondary batteries. Samsung Electronics' shares rose 45 percent beyond 80,000 won per share, while LG Chem's shares have gained more than 160 percent. Experts say the stock market will remain bullish in 2021, but they are keeping an eye on external factors that could affect it.



[Soundbite] SEO SANG-YOUNG(KIWOOM SECURITIES) : "Korea's exports depend on the economic situation in the U.S. This is something to keep in mind."



Another concerning factor is the 19 trillion won debt associated with stock buying.

