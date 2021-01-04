S. KOREA ADDS 1,020 NEW DAILY CASES News Today 입력 2021.01.04 (16:29) 수정 2021.01.04 (17:44)

As of midnight of Monday, South Korea again added 1,020 new COVID-19 cases, returning to the 1,000 mark after a two-day respite. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that of the new infections, 985 were locally transmitted and 35 were imported, bringing the nation’s accumulated caseload to 64,264. The single-day increase fell to 824 on Saturday and 657 on Sunday.

