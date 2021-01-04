NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.01.04 (16:29) 수정 2021.01.04 (17:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Over 41 percent of city residents are willing to move to rural areas and begin farming if possible. It is up nearly seven percentage points from last year’s 34.6 percent. The finding was made in a survey of 1,500 urban dwellers, conducted by the Korea Rural Economic Institute. The institute analyzed more people appear to find it burdensome to live in cities due to job insecurity and higher housing costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

