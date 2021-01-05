S. KOREAN-FLAGGED TANKER SEIZED News Today 입력 2021.01.05 (15:00) 수정 2021.01.05 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A South Korean-flagged tanker was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz for alleged environmental pollution. The ship’s owner is strongly protesting against the capture, calling it incomprehensible. Here is more.



[Pkg]



On Monday morning in the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, Helicopters and naval ships of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps approached and radioed the South Korean-flagged tanker Hankuk Chemi. The tanker was heading for the United Arab Emirates after leaving Saudi Arabia, carrying thousands of tons of ethanol.



[Soundbite] (OFFICIAL RELATED TO HANKUK CHEMI) : "The Iranian forces radioed the ship via marine VHF system, ordering it to slow down for investigation."



As the Hankuk Chemi slowed down, Iranian armed forces got on the ship and ordered it to turn the ship to Iran, saying there was something to investigate. The ship’s captain had no choice but tofollow the demand to keep the crew safe. The Hankuk Chemi is now being detained in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas. Iran insisted that the South Korean tanker was stopped and seized for violating its environmental protocols and allegedly polluting the ocean.



[Soundbite] (IRAN’S IRINN NEWS) : "The South Korean vessel was seized in the Persian Gulf for violating environmental rules."



But the ship’s owner is refuting Iran’s claim, calling it incomprehensible. The ship owner stressed that it never caused environmental pollution and further explained that the Iranian forces did not provide a detailed explanation during the seizure.



[Soundbite] (OFFICIAL RELATED TO HANKUK CHEMI) : "It occurred in international waters. The ship received a regular week-long inspection three weeks ago. Even a device to remove microorganisms was installed before its departure."



The vessel’s 20 crewmembers include five South Koreans and nationals of Myanmar and Indonesia. The seizure came amid escalating military tensions between the U.S. and I ran in the Persian Gulf. Iran cannot export petroleum products due to U.S. sanctions.

S. KOREAN-FLAGGED TANKER SEIZED

입력 2021-01-05 15:00:00 수정 2021-01-05 16:46:27 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A South Korean-flagged tanker was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz for alleged environmental pollution. The ship’s owner is strongly protesting against the capture, calling it incomprehensible. Here is more.



[Pkg]



On Monday morning in the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, Helicopters and naval ships of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps approached and radioed the South Korean-flagged tanker Hankuk Chemi. The tanker was heading for the United Arab Emirates after leaving Saudi Arabia, carrying thousands of tons of ethanol.



[Soundbite] (OFFICIAL RELATED TO HANKUK CHEMI) : "The Iranian forces radioed the ship via marine VHF system, ordering it to slow down for investigation."



As the Hankuk Chemi slowed down, Iranian armed forces got on the ship and ordered it to turn the ship to Iran, saying there was something to investigate. The ship’s captain had no choice but tofollow the demand to keep the crew safe. The Hankuk Chemi is now being detained in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas. Iran insisted that the South Korean tanker was stopped and seized for violating its environmental protocols and allegedly polluting the ocean.



[Soundbite] (IRAN’S IRINN NEWS) : "The South Korean vessel was seized in the Persian Gulf for violating environmental rules."



But the ship’s owner is refuting Iran’s claim, calling it incomprehensible. The ship owner stressed that it never caused environmental pollution and further explained that the Iranian forces did not provide a detailed explanation during the seizure.



[Soundbite] (OFFICIAL RELATED TO HANKUK CHEMI) : "It occurred in international waters. The ship received a regular week-long inspection three weeks ago. Even a device to remove microorganisms was installed before its departure."



The vessel’s 20 crewmembers include five South Koreans and nationals of Myanmar and Indonesia. The seizure came amid escalating military tensions between the U.S. and I ran in the Persian Gulf. Iran cannot export petroleum products due to U.S. sanctions.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS