COVID-19 DEATH TOLL SURPASSES 1,000

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday that some 440 patients lost their lives from the coronavirus in the past month, with the death toll now surpassing 1,000. He said that most of the deceased in recent days are 70 plus year old residents of senior care centers or hospitals. Chung said cluster infections continue at these facilities as well as detention centers, hampering quarantine efforts. He called for more proactive response and concentration of all available resources and capabilities.

