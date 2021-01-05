FITNESS CENTERS SUFFER WITH MEASURES News Today 입력 2021.01.05 (15:00) 수정 2021.01.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



With Level 2 restrictions extended by two more weeks, gyms and fitness centers must stay closed until the social distancing measures are lifted. But some facilities have decided to risk paying a fine than stay closed and continue to sustain losses.



[Pkg]



​After being closed for a month, this fitness center has re-opened recently. As the gathering ban for fitness centers has been extended by two more weeks, this owner decided to disinfect his facility and re-open the gym. He says he can no longer afford to stay out of business. He is even willing to pay a fine for violating quarantine rules. What's more, his customers could also be fined for using his facility and he is willing to cover that fine.



[Soundbite] KIM SUNG-WOO(FITNESS CENTER OWNER) : "We are willing to pay a 100,000 won fine on behalf of each customer."



The center's owner says government subsidies are not enough to cover his business losses.



[Soundbite] KIM SUNG-WOO(FITNESS CENTER OWNER) : "Our trainers have to make their living working as day laborers. The state subsidy of 3 million won is not enough even to cover the rent and utilities, which amount to 10 million won a month."



An official from the district office appears to be at a loss.



[Soundbite] (DISTRICT WARD OFFICIAL) : "(Ski resorts are allowed to operate partially. How is this fair?) Local governments can not provide an answer. Further answers need to come from the Central Disaster Management Headquarters or Seoul City."



Of more than ten thousand fitness centers nationwide, about a thousand have re-opened despite the restrictions. About half of them were actually used by their customers.



[Soundbite] PARK JOO-HYUNG(HEAD OF PILATES AND FITNESS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION) : "We're okay with limited business hours or limited capacity. We just want to be able to re-open."



As owners of indoors sports facilities continue to lash out at the government for imposing a gathering ban on them, quarantine authorities have announced their stance.



[Soundbite] JUNG EUN-KYEONG(KDCA DIRECTOR) : "We will continue to evaluate and discuss the aspect of fairness in social distancing measures."



A petition posted on the Cheong Wa Dae website demanding that indoor gyms be allowed to operate at least partially has been signed by more than 200,000 people.

