[Anchor Lead]



According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, food and agriculture exports jumped 7.7% in 2020 from the previous year to over 7.5 billion dollars. Shipments of fresh agricultural produce such as kimchi and ginseng rose 3.4% to 1.4 billion while exports of processed foods such as instant ramyeon noodles soared 29% to 600 million dollars thanks to effects of Hallyu or the Korean Wave.

Bank of Korea data shows that South Korean households spent nearly 4.3 trillion won on liquor and tobacco in last year's third quarter, an all time high figure since related statistics began to be compiled in 1970. On-year growth in alcohol and cigarette spending posted 6.2% in the third quarter, the highest in 4 years since 2016.

