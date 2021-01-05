ASF SPREADS TO YEONGWOL News Today 입력 2021.01.05 (15:00) 수정 2021.01.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



It has been confirmed African swine fever has spread to Yeongwol, the southernmost county of Gangwon-do Province. Cases of the disease had mainly been reported in the northern Gangwon region near the inter-Korean border. This indicates nearby areas, including Chungcheongbuk-do Province, are no longer safe from the virus. Here is more.



[Pkg]



At a hill in Yeongwol-gun County in Gangwon-do Province, a wild boar was found dead on December 28. It was later found to have been infected with African swine fever.



[Soundbite] JEONG KYU-BONG(RESIDENT) : "It was dead. So I immediately reported it to the community office. The boar’s belly was heavily decayed."



Last Friday, six wild boars were found dead at another hill in the county. They were also infected with the disease, The region is close to Chiaksan Mountain National Park in the north and Chungcheongbuk-do Province in the south. Cases of African swine fever had mostly been in the northern part of Gangwon-do Province, such as Cheorwon and Hwacheon, near the inter-Korean border. But the recent discoveries suggest the virus has spread further south to areas 80 kilometers away. In order to block wild boars’ movement and additional infection, iron fences were set up around the sites where the dead pigs were found. More than 100 people are participating in a massive operation to search for boars.



[Soundbite] YOO YOUNG-MAN(YEONGWOL-GUN COUNTY OFFICE) : "Seven agencies, including the Yeongwol county office, the environment ministry and the Jecheon city government are working together to identify the scope of infection."



However, the 1,000-kilometer fence installed from Cheorwon to Paju in Gyeonggi-do Province has proved ineffective.



[Soundbite] HONG KYUNG-SOO(GANGWON-DO PROVINCIAL GOV’T) : "Gangwon-do Province’s first case of the disease was reported in Cheorwon, which is 42 kilometers away from Gyeonggi-do Province. Carried by wild animals, the virus can spread farther."



Animal health authorities are hard at work to curb the ASF spread, as there is a possibility the disease could further spread along the Baekdudaegan mountain range.

