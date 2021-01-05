BIRTH OF ALBINO CALVES News Today 입력 2021.01.05 (15:00) 수정 2021.01.05 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The year 2021 is the year of the white cow, according to the Chinese zodiac. South Korea has continued efforts to boost the decreasing number of white cows for ten years. Recently, five albino calves were born, further raising hopes for restoring the endangered species.



[Pkg]



This albino calf is about a month old. Its fur and even eyebrows are white. Records from the Joseon Dynasty show that white cows are a variant species of the yellow cattle native to Korea. However, white, striped and black cows gradually disappeared after the yellow breed was designated as a standard species during Japan’s colonial rule. South Korea launched a white cow restoration project in 2009. The project has increased the number of white cattle using one bull and two cows selected in Jeongeup and Daejeon.



[Soundbite] GOH EUNG-KYU(NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ANIMAL SCIENCE) : "Through reproduction engineering technologies, like embryo transfer and artificial fertilization, the number of white cows has increased to 25. They are being raised at the animal genetic resources research center."



There were only three white cows across the nation in the early 2000s. But the number has jumped to 25 with five calves born last November. Researchers plan to produce more through embryo transfer and artificial fertilization. They will then conduct various experiments to find the species’ genetic features.



[Soundbite] KIM SEONG-WOO(ANIMAL GENETIC RESOURCES RESEARCH CENTER) : "The white breed adds diversity to the Korean native cattle. As one of basic animal groups for bioengineering projects, it will also be used as a research subject."



The white cow, which is on the verge of extinction, is registered as a Korean native breed with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. Korea has obtained a valuable genetic resource through the restoration project.

BIRTH OF ALBINO CALVES

입력 2021-01-05 15:00:01 수정 2021-01-05 16:46:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The year 2021 is the year of the white cow, according to the Chinese zodiac. South Korea has continued efforts to boost the decreasing number of white cows for ten years. Recently, five albino calves were born, further raising hopes for restoring the endangered species.



[Pkg]



This albino calf is about a month old. Its fur and even eyebrows are white. Records from the Joseon Dynasty show that white cows are a variant species of the yellow cattle native to Korea. However, white, striped and black cows gradually disappeared after the yellow breed was designated as a standard species during Japan’s colonial rule. South Korea launched a white cow restoration project in 2009. The project has increased the number of white cattle using one bull and two cows selected in Jeongeup and Daejeon.



[Soundbite] GOH EUNG-KYU(NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ANIMAL SCIENCE) : "Through reproduction engineering technologies, like embryo transfer and artificial fertilization, the number of white cows has increased to 25. They are being raised at the animal genetic resources research center."



There were only three white cows across the nation in the early 2000s. But the number has jumped to 25 with five calves born last November. Researchers plan to produce more through embryo transfer and artificial fertilization. They will then conduct various experiments to find the species’ genetic features.



[Soundbite] KIM SEONG-WOO(ANIMAL GENETIC RESOURCES RESEARCH CENTER) : "The white breed adds diversity to the Korean native cattle. As one of basic animal groups for bioengineering projects, it will also be used as a research subject."



The white cow, which is on the verge of extinction, is registered as a Korean native breed with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. Korea has obtained a valuable genetic resource through the restoration project.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS