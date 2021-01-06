GOV’T TAKES ACTION OVER TANKER SEIZURE News Today 입력 2021.01.06 (15:13) 수정 2021.01.06 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea is taking urgent steps including the dispatch of troops to the Strait of Hormuz, where a Korean oil tanker has been seized by Iran. A government delegation to negotiate the matter will also depart for Iran.



[Pkg]



The South Korean Navy's Cheonghae Unit’s destroyer Choi Young is currently on standby near the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel was conducting operations close to Oman before the dispatch. It has been sent to the scene to prepare for contingencies and support diplomatic efforts but also as a show of force. President Moon Jae-in has also ordered the National Security Office to discuss response measures while related agencies are all monitoring the situation. Seoul summoned the Iranian ambassador to express regret and demand a swift release of the tanker. A consular representative from the Korean embassy in Iran has also been dispatched to the Port of Bandar Abbas where the tanker is being held to check on the safety of crew members. A delegation will also head to Iran for negotiations.



[Soundbite] CHOI YOUNG-SAM(FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON) : "The government will do its best to resolve the issue at an early date by mobilizing various resources including diplomatic channels and a delegation dispatch."



A visit to Iran by First Vice Foreign Minister Choi that was scheduled before the latest incident occurred will go ahead as planned from Sunday. The release of the vessel will likely be on the agenda. Since 2010, Iran has been seizing foreign vessels over various reasons, having them detained for as short as a day or as long as two month. In 2013, the seizure of an Indian oil tanker over charges of maritime pollution was followed by a compensation demand of one million dollars. The U.S. State Department has urged the immediate release of the South Korean tanker saying Iran continues to threaten navigational rights and freedoms in the Persian Gulf.

입력 2021-01-06

