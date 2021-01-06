AUTHORITIES ON EASING GATHERING BAN News Today 입력 2021.01.06 (15:13) 수정 2021.01.06 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Small businesses that had to close down due to the strengthened social distancing measures are struggling to make ends meet. Health authorities say although they are considering easing the gathering ban, keeping the restrictions in place until January 17 as scheduled is inevitable as the possibility of yet another massive outbreak looms large.



[Pkg]



Cluster outbreaks at public facilities have been declining lately as a result of strict social distancing measures. In the past one month, their scale has decreased from 48 percent to around 30 percent. While there are fewer cluster outbreaks at commercial facilities, they are still rampant at detention centers, nursing homes and churches. However, coronavirus cases stemming from personal contact with the infected and cases in which infection routes have yet to be found have surged from 40 to 70 percent. This means COVID-19 is largely spreading through personal contact among individuals rather than by using public facilities. The government is having a hard time balancing public health and the economy, as small businesses are struggling to make ends meet and some even refuse to comply with the restrictions. The government insists on keeping the restrictions in place for the time being. Although the number of new cases is going down, there are concerns that easing social distancing measures at this point could undermine the public’s vigilance. Moreover, the virus spreads more easily in winter, when people spend more time indoors. However, there are still two more months to go before the winter season is over. Two more cases of a new COVID-19 variant from the U.K. have been confirmed in Korea, bringing the total to 12. Authorities say the gathering ban is inevitable in the Seoul metropolitan area at this point, and social distancing measures could be eased if the number of cases goes down drastically in the next two weeks.



[Soundbite] LEE SANG-WON(CENTRAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT HQs) : "Indoor gyms and other confined and crowded spaces remain vulnerable to the virus."



The government is leaving the door open for easing restrictions for certain businesses after the current measures end on January 17. If the current restrictions produce positive results, the government will consider letting businesses re-open on the condition they take precautions. For now, it is urging public cooperation during the remaining period.

AUTHORITIES ON EASING GATHERING BAN

입력 2021-01-06 15:13:32 수정 2021-01-06 16:48:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Small businesses that had to close down due to the strengthened social distancing measures are struggling to make ends meet. Health authorities say although they are considering easing the gathering ban, keeping the restrictions in place until January 17 as scheduled is inevitable as the possibility of yet another massive outbreak looms large.



[Pkg]



Cluster outbreaks at public facilities have been declining lately as a result of strict social distancing measures. In the past one month, their scale has decreased from 48 percent to around 30 percent. While there are fewer cluster outbreaks at commercial facilities, they are still rampant at detention centers, nursing homes and churches. However, coronavirus cases stemming from personal contact with the infected and cases in which infection routes have yet to be found have surged from 40 to 70 percent. This means COVID-19 is largely spreading through personal contact among individuals rather than by using public facilities. The government is having a hard time balancing public health and the economy, as small businesses are struggling to make ends meet and some even refuse to comply with the restrictions. The government insists on keeping the restrictions in place for the time being. Although the number of new cases is going down, there are concerns that easing social distancing measures at this point could undermine the public’s vigilance. Moreover, the virus spreads more easily in winter, when people spend more time indoors. However, there are still two more months to go before the winter season is over. Two more cases of a new COVID-19 variant from the U.K. have been confirmed in Korea, bringing the total to 12. Authorities say the gathering ban is inevitable in the Seoul metropolitan area at this point, and social distancing measures could be eased if the number of cases goes down drastically in the next two weeks.



[Soundbite] LEE SANG-WON(CENTRAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT HQs) : "Indoor gyms and other confined and crowded spaces remain vulnerable to the virus."



The government is leaving the door open for easing restrictions for certain businesses after the current measures end on January 17. If the current restrictions produce positive results, the government will consider letting businesses re-open on the condition they take precautions. For now, it is urging public cooperation during the remaining period.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS