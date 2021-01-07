OUTBREAK IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES News Today 입력 2021.01.07 (15:05) 수정 2021.01.07 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



As of yesterday, more than 1,200 cases were confirmed in correctional institutions nationwide, following the cluster infections at Dongbu Detention Center in Seoul. More than 60 additional people from the Dongbu center were tested positive for COVID-19 and the virus has spread to other correctional facilities. Meanwhile, four inmates who were confirmed of COVID-19 filed for a damage compensation suit against the Ministry of Justice.



[Pkg]



The Ministry of Justice tallied a total of 1,203 inmates and employees at correctional institutions nationwide to have been infected with COVID-19. In the sixth round of mass testing, 67 additional people tested positive for the virus. Ten inmates who were transferred from Dongbu Detention Center to the Yeongwol Correctional Institution and the Gangwon Bukbu Correctional Institution also tested positive for COVID-19. Seoul Nambu Correctional Institution also had one inmate infected with the virus. The Ministry of Justice admitted that the Dongbu center failed to respond properly to cluster infections in the early stages. The center did not isolate inmates who came in contact with an infected person in separate individual cells. As of late November 2020, capacity at the Dongbu center had reached 116%. They were likely infected when overcrowding forced many of the infected inmates to stay in one cell.



[Soundbite] KIM JAE-SUL(HEALTH CARE DIVISION, MINISTRY OF JUSTICE) : "More than 50% of the confirmed cases were found in contact groups. The inevitable close contact has caused continuous infections."



Meanwhile, four inmates at the Dongbu Dentention Center filed the nation’s first damage compensation suit against the government. They blamed the detention center's inadequate disease control measures for contracting the virus and demanded 10 million won per person in compensation from the Justice Ministry.



[Soundbite] KWAK JUN-HO(ATTORNEY FOR CONFIRMED DONGBU DETENTION CENTER INMATE) : "Masks were not sufficiently provided and infected people were not properly isolated."



In response, the Justice Ministry expanded mass testing to all 54 correctional facilities nationwide to curb the transmission of COVID-19. Also, each inmate will be provided with one KF94 mask per day. Facility employees will receive quick antibody tests once every week.

