DISPUTE OVER GOV’T MEASURE’S FAIRNESS News Today 입력 2021.01.07 (15:05) 수정 2021.01.07 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Owners of indoor sports facilities nationwide are strongly opposing the government’s decision to keep their businesses closed for social distancing. As disputes over its measure’s fairness are continuing, the government says it will review its social distancing rules again with all possibilities left open.



[Pkg]



Kim Mi-yeon who runs an indoor sports facility felt disappointment whenever the government announced social distancing adjustments.



[Soundbite] KIM MI-YEON(OWNER OF INDOOR SPORTS FACILITY) : "Whenever the government announced new social distancing rules, I desperately prayed in front of the TV that the operation ban would be eased. But it was extended repeatedly. Now we have to wait until January 17."



With operation suspension and ban kept in place, she struggled to make ends meet, even taking labor intensive part time jobs and running a street stall. Considering how other select businesses are allowed to operate, she feels the current rules are unfair.



[Soundbite] KIM MI-YEON(OWNER OF INDOOR SPORTS FACILITY) : "There is no business ban for facilities where people talk, eat and drink with their masks off. We have been closed for months, when our customers come only to exercise with masks kept on."



The owners demand the government allow them to resume operations, even if it means under limited time and capacity.



[Soundbite] PARK JOO-HYUNG(CHAIR, PILATES AND FITNESS BUSINESSE ASSOCIATION) : "There are many ways to allow us to resume operations safely such as banning showers and sharing sporting goods, limiting capacity, dividing exercise zones, a reservation-based system, making sure masks are worn as well as regular ventilation and sterilization."



Following protests from indoor sports facility businesses across the nation, the government vowed to review social distancing rules again.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "The government came up with the social distancing rules after careful deliberation. But they should be supplemented if they are deemed unacceptable and unfair. What's most important is following and practicing the rules."



It promised to discuss all possible measures to reflect their opinions. The issue of fairness will be addressed, as it stems from the earlier decision to permit small private academies and sports facilities, including taekwondo studios, to hold in-person classes for up to nine people. The government emphasized, the partial easing was designed to help take care of children who would be left unattended otherwise. Also, diverse and complex situations were cited as reasons why it is difficult to devise and apply consistent guidelines.

DISPUTE OVER GOV’T MEASURE’S FAIRNESS

입력 2021-01-07 15:05:15 수정 2021-01-07 16:48:20 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Owners of indoor sports facilities nationwide are strongly opposing the government’s decision to keep their businesses closed for social distancing. As disputes over its measure’s fairness are continuing, the government says it will review its social distancing rules again with all possibilities left open.



[Pkg]



Kim Mi-yeon who runs an indoor sports facility felt disappointment whenever the government announced social distancing adjustments.



[Soundbite] KIM MI-YEON(OWNER OF INDOOR SPORTS FACILITY) : "Whenever the government announced new social distancing rules, I desperately prayed in front of the TV that the operation ban would be eased. But it was extended repeatedly. Now we have to wait until January 17."



With operation suspension and ban kept in place, she struggled to make ends meet, even taking labor intensive part time jobs and running a street stall. Considering how other select businesses are allowed to operate, she feels the current rules are unfair.



[Soundbite] KIM MI-YEON(OWNER OF INDOOR SPORTS FACILITY) : "There is no business ban for facilities where people talk, eat and drink with their masks off. We have been closed for months, when our customers come only to exercise with masks kept on."



The owners demand the government allow them to resume operations, even if it means under limited time and capacity.



[Soundbite] PARK JOO-HYUNG(CHAIR, PILATES AND FITNESS BUSINESSE ASSOCIATION) : "There are many ways to allow us to resume operations safely such as banning showers and sharing sporting goods, limiting capacity, dividing exercise zones, a reservation-based system, making sure masks are worn as well as regular ventilation and sterilization."



Following protests from indoor sports facility businesses across the nation, the government vowed to review social distancing rules again.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "The government came up with the social distancing rules after careful deliberation. But they should be supplemented if they are deemed unacceptable and unfair. What's most important is following and practicing the rules."



It promised to discuss all possible measures to reflect their opinions. The issue of fairness will be addressed, as it stems from the earlier decision to permit small private academies and sports facilities, including taekwondo studios, to hold in-person classes for up to nine people. The government emphasized, the partial easing was designed to help take care of children who would be left unattended otherwise. Also, diverse and complex situations were cited as reasons why it is difficult to devise and apply consistent guidelines.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS