[Anchor Lead]
According to the agriculture ministry’s online survey of local people in 16 major international cities, the Korean-style fried chicken is the most favored Korean food among foreigners, followed by kimchi and bibimbap. By region, bulgogi is the most popular Korean dish in North and Central American countries, while Europeans like bibimbap and Northeast Asian people’s favorite is the sampgyeopsal pork meat. In the survey, 54 percent of the respondents answered they are familiar with Korean cuisine.
- MOST FAMOUS K-FOOD AMONG FOREIGNERS
- 입력 2021-01-07 15:05:16
- 수정2021-01-07 16:48:20
