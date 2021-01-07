MOST FAMOUS K-FOOD AMONG FOREIGNERS News Today 입력 2021.01.07 (15:05) 수정 2021.01.07 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



According to the agriculture ministry’s online survey of local people in 16 major international cities, the Korean-style fried chicken is the most favored Korean food among foreigners, followed by kimchi and bibimbap. By region, bulgogi is the most popular Korean dish in North and Central American countries, while Europeans like bibimbap and Northeast Asian people’s favorite is the sampgyeopsal pork meat. In the survey, 54 percent of the respondents answered they are familiar with Korean cuisine.

MOST FAMOUS K-FOOD AMONG FOREIGNERS

입력 2021-01-07 15:05:16 수정 2021-01-07 16:48:20 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



According to the agriculture ministry’s online survey of local people in 16 major international cities, the Korean-style fried chicken is the most favored Korean food among foreigners, followed by kimchi and bibimbap. By region, bulgogi is the most popular Korean dish in North and Central American countries, while Europeans like bibimbap and Northeast Asian people’s favorite is the sampgyeopsal pork meat. In the survey, 54 percent of the respondents answered they are familiar with Korean cuisine.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS