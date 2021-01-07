기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

MOST FAMOUS K-FOOD AMONG FOREIGNERS
입력 2021.01.07 (15:05) 수정 2021.01.07 (16:48) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

According to the agriculture ministry’s online survey of local people in 16 major international cities, the Korean-style fried chicken is the most favored Korean food among foreigners, followed by kimchi and bibimbap. By region, bulgogi is the most popular Korean dish in North and Central American countries, while Europeans like bibimbap and Northeast Asian people’s favorite is the sampgyeopsal pork meat. In the survey, 54 percent of the respondents answered they are familiar with Korean cuisine.
  • MOST FAMOUS K-FOOD AMONG FOREIGNERS
    • 입력 2021-01-07 15:05:16
    • 수정2021-01-07 16:48:20
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

According to the agriculture ministry’s online survey of local people in 16 major international cities, the Korean-style fried chicken is the most favored Korean food among foreigners, followed by kimchi and bibimbap. By region, bulgogi is the most popular Korean dish in North and Central American countries, while Europeans like bibimbap and Northeast Asian people’s favorite is the sampgyeopsal pork meat. In the survey, 54 percent of the respondents answered they are familiar with Korean cuisine.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
  • KBS

    KBS

오늘의 HOT클릭!