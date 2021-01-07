GOV’T EFFORTS TO RELEASE SEIZED TANKER News Today 입력 2021.01.07 (15:05) 수정 2021.01.07 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



In contrast to the Iranian government’s refusal to accept a negotiation team from South Korea, the Korean government sent a delegation to arrange the early release of the seized South Korean tanker and sailors. While Seoul officials seek legal actions in tandem with negotiation, an investigation into the marine pollution allegation is expected to be stepped up.



[Pkg]



​A working-level delegation headed by a Foreign Affairs Ministry official left for Iran early this morning. The delegates are to arrive in the Iranian capital of Tehran via Doha, Qatar.



[Soundbite] KOH KYUNG-SOK(MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS) : "Iran has consistently been claiming that it’s a technical issue. They will likely demand exchanges of evidence and data."



The delegation plans to contact the Iranian foreign ministry to seek an exaplanation on the seizure and request the release of the vessel and its crew members. 1st Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun, who had plans in place to visit Iran prior to this incident, will also travel to the country this Sunday to discuss a way to negotiate the vessel's release. In an emergency briefing with the National Assembly, Vice Minister Choi elaborated on a plan of action and explained that there was no evidence of the seized ship's pollution in the Persian Gulf, speaking out against the allegations raised by Iran. The report led Representative Song Young-gil, the Chairman of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, to conclude that the seizure was probably motivated by political reasons. But other committee members said Iran’s real intention can only be made clear after negotiations begin.



[Soundbite] SONG YOUNG-GIL(LAW MAKER) : "I suspect that Iran probably had considered several options ahead of the issue of the Iran nuclear deal restoration that will be raised after Jan. 20."



A consular representative from the South Korean embassy in Teheran arrived in the port city of Bandar Abbas where the seized tanker is moored and confirmed the safety of the crew members. The company that owns the seized Hankuk Chemi tanker said they are still waiting for an investigator from the Protection and Indemnity Club to board the ship. The investigation is expected to speed up once the South Korean delegation arrives.

