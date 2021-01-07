기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Ministry of Economy and Finance said Thursday the benchmark KOSPI is expected to surpass the 3,000-point mark soon. At the same time, it highlighted the real economy should also rebound to support the bullish stock market. The ministry cautioned it is too early to lower guard, despite rising expectations for economic recovery at home and abroad, and a booming financial market. It stressed the key task is to carefully manage the increased liquidity to ensure the stability of the financial market.
Bitcoin rallied again to surpass the 40 million-won price level for the first time. Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithum announced the virtual currency climbed to the record-breaking price of 40.85 million won Thursday morning, eleven days after topping the 30 million-won mark in late December. As the world’s most prominent digital currency, Bitcoin is gaining strength, since it is recognized as a safe asset amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
