COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF COMFORT WOMEN News Today 입력 2021.01.08 (15:05)

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul Central District Court has ruled in favor of Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, ordering the Japanese government to pay 100 million won each to 12 plaintiffs who filed the compensation suit including the late Bae Chun-hee. The court said the operation of wartime military brothels was a crime against humanity perpetrated by the Tokyo government. It added the amount of compensation should be 100 million won at the least, considering that victims have not received a proper apology or reparations from Japan.

[Anchor Lead]



