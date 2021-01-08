EXTRA VIRUS VARIANT CASES CONFIRMED News Today 입력 2021.01.08 (15:05) 수정 2021.01.08 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Three more cases of the coronavirus variant identified in Britain have been confirmed in South Korea amid growing global fear of the UK variant. The latest cases are family members of a previously confirmed patient who had flown in from the UK. Measures are called for to prevent the spread of the variant into local communities.



[Pkg]



Additional cases of the UK COVID-19 variant was reported from a family. The family member who arrived from Britain in December, first contracted the COVID-19 variant. Three of that individual’s family members are now confirmed to be infected with the variant. Another family member also tested positive for COVID-19. Tests are under way to determine whether the infection is a variant. Authorities say the latest cases mark the first time the variant is discovered from people who haven’t been abroad, as other family members have not traveled overseas recently. They are likely to have contracted the virus from the infected member while driving home with that person from the airport. The first patient tested positive one day after arrival and the family members subsequently went into self-quarantine. The family’s point of contact and whereabouts during that time still needs to be further examined.



[Soundbite] KWON JUN-WOOK(CENTRAL DISEASE CONTROL HQs) : "We ask family and people living together with those under quarantine to abide by distancing guidelines more strictly."



So far the number of reported coronavirus variant cases reached 15. With family infections newly confirmed, there’s growing concerns of possible loopholes in the oversight of incoming arrivals. Those quarantining at home could further spread the variant to other family members or people in the community. Out of South Korea’s total COVID-19 caseload, over 200 infections were due to imported cases. Authorities will have travelers coming from the UK and South Africa to stay at temporary quarantine facilities until they are proven negative, even though they submit negative results of a PCR test upon arrival. With variant cases on the rise worldwide, experts say tighter screening must be expanded.



[Soundbite] PROF. KIM WOO-JOO(KOREA UNIV. GURO HOSPITAL) : "Travelers arriving from other countries where variants have been reported should also be quarantined at temporary facilities until they test negative. Entry control must be stepped up now."



The South Korean government decided to extend its ban on flights from the UK by two more weeks to January 21st.

