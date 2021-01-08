MOBILE NEGATIVE PRESSURE WARD News Today 입력 2021.01.08 (15:05) 수정 2021.01.08 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A shortage of hospital beds has become a serious problem as the third spike of COVID-19 draws out in Korea. But now we have good news that Korean researchers have developed a mobile negative pressure ward that is easy to set up and safe against viruses.



[Pkg]



A COVID-19 patient in serious condition is transported to a ward on a negative pressure gurney.



[Soundbite] "We’re moving you to the negative pressure ward."



Negative pressure machines are installed in numerous locations from the corridor to the bed to completely prevent virus transmission. Air is allowed in but cannot flow out. A non-contact structure on one side of the room allows medical workers to collect samples without coming in direct contact with a patient.



[Soundbite] CHO MIN-SOO(KOREA INSTITUTE OF RADIOLOGICAL & MEDICAL SCIENCES) : "Healthcare workers can deliver items to patients more quickly as they don’t need to put on personal protective equipment to hand over personal items and other necessities."



The mobile negative pressure ward, developed by Korean researchers over six months, features four rooms, a remote monitoring room, and a dressing room. It's the size of a basketball court at 450 square meters. It is built like an easy-to-assemble air tent that can be made more spacious by putting up several tents at once. Installation cost is only 20% of a conventional temporary ward that uses a container. The volume and weight is greatly reduced as well. But its biggest merit. Only 15 minutes to install, enabling prompt responses.



[Soundbite] NAM TEK-JIN(KAIST INDUSTRIAL DESIGN PROF.) : "It can be moved by a small truck or people. It can be installed quickly and also be put away and then be reused in new emergency situations."



The mobile negative pressure ward will undergo a test run until January 15th. This new structure can easily be modified into a screening center or other medical facilities, making it a versatile tool in treating and controlling COVID-19.

MOBILE NEGATIVE PRESSURE WARD

입력 2021-01-08 15:05:54 수정 2021-01-08 16:47:32 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A shortage of hospital beds has become a serious problem as the third spike of COVID-19 draws out in Korea. But now we have good news that Korean researchers have developed a mobile negative pressure ward that is easy to set up and safe against viruses.



[Pkg]



A COVID-19 patient in serious condition is transported to a ward on a negative pressure gurney.



[Soundbite] "We’re moving you to the negative pressure ward."



Negative pressure machines are installed in numerous locations from the corridor to the bed to completely prevent virus transmission. Air is allowed in but cannot flow out. A non-contact structure on one side of the room allows medical workers to collect samples without coming in direct contact with a patient.



[Soundbite] CHO MIN-SOO(KOREA INSTITUTE OF RADIOLOGICAL & MEDICAL SCIENCES) : "Healthcare workers can deliver items to patients more quickly as they don’t need to put on personal protective equipment to hand over personal items and other necessities."



The mobile negative pressure ward, developed by Korean researchers over six months, features four rooms, a remote monitoring room, and a dressing room. It's the size of a basketball court at 450 square meters. It is built like an easy-to-assemble air tent that can be made more spacious by putting up several tents at once. Installation cost is only 20% of a conventional temporary ward that uses a container. The volume and weight is greatly reduced as well. But its biggest merit. Only 15 minutes to install, enabling prompt responses.



[Soundbite] NAM TEK-JIN(KAIST INDUSTRIAL DESIGN PROF.) : "It can be moved by a small truck or people. It can be installed quickly and also be put away and then be reused in new emergency situations."



The mobile negative pressure ward will undergo a test run until January 15th. This new structure can easily be modified into a screening center or other medical facilities, making it a versatile tool in treating and controlling COVID-19.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS