N.KOREA HOLDS WORKER'S PARTY CONVENTION News Today 입력 2021.01.08 (15:05)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea is holding its Workers' Party convention for the first time in five years. Kim Jong-un personally reviewed South Korea issues and outlined the future course of Pyongyang's external policies.



[Pkg]



North Korea's Rodong Sinmun reported that on January 7, the third day of the Workers' Party congress, Kim Jong-un reviewed South Korea issues and vowed to expand Pyongyang's relations with other countries. However, the newspaper did not introduce the new policies in detail, or disclose the full text of Kim Jong-un's report to the party. It will likely take some time to verify the authenticity of what he reportedly said. The North Korean leader also emphasized the importance of law and order. According to the Rodong Sinmun, Kim stressed the need to step up judicial projects and promote law and order in the regime to improve state affairs. The newspaper also says the North Korean leader mentioned important issues for eradicating non-socialist elements across all aspects of society, including education, public health, culture and arts. Reporting on projects was wrapped up on January 7. From January 8, which is also Kim Jong-un's birthday, the Workers' Party will likely reach conclusions on the projects and rectify the party rules. Attention turns to whether Kim Jong-un and his sister will have promotions within the party.

