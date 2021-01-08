NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.01.08 (15:05) 수정 2021.01.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A maritime rescue squad for Seoul’s Yeouido area carried out this winter’s very first icebreaking operation on the Hangang River on Friday. Friday is the coldest so far this season with morning lows in the capital city recording minus 18.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 35 years. The icebreaking took place along a 30 kilometer stretch from Yeouido to Jamsil Bridge, aimed at securing a path to enable smooth rescue operations and the movement of civilian vessels such as cruise ships and water taxis.

Samsung Electronics disclosed Friday in an earnings estimate that it expects 2020 sales to rise 2.5% to over 236 trillion won and operating profits by 29.5% to post 35.9 trillion won. Fourth quarter sales recorded 61 trillion won and operating profit 9 trillion won, which are higher than the same period a year ago but smaller than the previous third quarter when Samsung posted record quarterly results.

NEWS BRIEF

