KOREAN DELEGATION ARRIVES IN IRAN News Today 입력 2021.01.08 (15:05)

[Anchor Lead]



A Korean delegation arrived in Iran to discuss the release of a Korean-flagged tanker and its crew members. But the Iranian government made it clear that the Korean delegates were there to discuss Iran’s assets frozen in a Korean bank, not the seized vessel.



[Pkg]



​The South Korean government’s working-level delegation arrived in Iran on Thursday, to discuss the release of the Hankuk Chemi tanker, detained at Bandar Abbas Port in southern Iran. Since Thursday and Friday are off-days in Iran, the Korean delegates will first focus on assessing the situation before entering negotiation. As Iran claims the Hankuk Chemi was seized for polluting the sea, the delegation plans to find out if there is any supporting evidence. Also, they need to coordinate negotiation procedures before Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun visits Iran on Sunday. However, Iran made it clear that the Korean delegation’s visit has nothing to do with the seized tanker. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Koreans were in Tehran to discuss the Iranian funds frozen in a Korean bank and their visit had already been agreed before the seizure of Hankuk Chemi. This indicates that Iran is putting priority on the resolution of frozen assets rather than the release of the seized vessel. Iranian authorities seek to purchase COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies with this money. The Korean Foreign Ministry reported that the detained sailors are staying on the ship and a consular representative from the Korean Embassy in Iran met them in person to ascertain their safety. One crew member was admitted to a local hospital after complaining of abdominal pain. This sailor reportedly had the condition before the ship departed from Saudi Arabia last month, but his condition has improved now.

