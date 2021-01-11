기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
President Moon Jae-in has vowed to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to the entire public. He made the pledge in a New Year’s address Monday, expecting the vaccinations to begin next month. While saying deliberations are underway for COVID-119 treatments developed by local companies, the president highlighted the government’s aim to develop homegrown vaccines and obtain vaccine independence. Moon also stressed in order to return to the pre-COVID-19 life quickly, it is the most important to overcome the current quarantine emergency successfully.
- PRESIDENT VOWS TO PROVIDE FREE VACCINES
