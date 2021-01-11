NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.01.11 (14:56) 수정 2021.01.11 (16:45)

The Joint Chiefs of Staff says the South Korean military detected signs of North Korea staging a military parade in Pyongyang last night in relation to the ongoing congress of the ruling Workers' Party. The JCS added South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are closely analyzing the event to decide whether it was actually the parade or just a rehearsal.

The Financial Supervisory Service says foreigners net sold Korean stocks worth nearly 2.7 trillion won in December for the first time in two months. By region, European and Middle East investors each net purchased 1.2 trillion won and 400 billion won, while Asian and American ones net sold 2.6 trillion and 1.3 trillion won, respectively. Last year, net foreign selling amounted to a total of 24.4 trillion won.

