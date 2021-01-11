기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2021.01.11 (14:56) 수정 2021.01.11 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Joint Chiefs of Staff says the South Korean military detected signs of North Korea staging a military parade in Pyongyang last night in relation to the ongoing congress of the ruling Workers' Party. The JCS added South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are closely analyzing the event to decide whether it was actually the parade or just a rehearsal.
The Financial Supervisory Service says foreigners net sold Korean stocks worth nearly 2.7 trillion won in December for the first time in two months. By region, European and Middle East investors each net purchased 1.2 trillion won and 400 billion won, while Asian and American ones net sold 2.6 trillion and 1.3 trillion won, respectively. Last year, net foreign selling amounted to a total of 24.4 trillion won.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2021-01-11 14:56:17
    • 수정2021-01-11 16:45:12
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Joint Chiefs of Staff says the South Korean military detected signs of North Korea staging a military parade in Pyongyang last night in relation to the ongoing congress of the ruling Workers' Party. The JCS added South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are closely analyzing the event to decide whether it was actually the parade or just a rehearsal.
The Financial Supervisory Service says foreigners net sold Korean stocks worth nearly 2.7 trillion won in December for the first time in two months. By region, European and Middle East investors each net purchased 1.2 trillion won and 400 billion won, while Asian and American ones net sold 2.6 trillion and 1.3 trillion won, respectively. Last year, net foreign selling amounted to a total of 24.4 trillion won.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
  • KBS

    KBS

오늘의 HOT클릭!