ICY ROADS CAUSE HEAVY ACCIDENTS News Today 입력 2021.01.11

[Anchor Lead]



Icy roads are causing numerous accidents as last week's snow remains frozen in the frigid weather. Extra caution is needed when driving on frozen roads as braking distance triples compared to ordinary conditions. Accidents also tend to be more deadly.



[Pkg]



A tank truck skids into a tunnel and rolls on its side, unable to maintain its balance. This accident on the expressway between Suncheon and Wanju last February caused the collision of some 20 vehicles. Five people were killed and more than 40 others were injured. Snow removal work was done before the accident, but authorities believe melted snow and fresh snowfall caused the accident. Driving on icy roads is more dangerous because braking distances greatly increase. A driving experiment shows that a sedan braking on a slippery road traveled three times further than on a regular road before coming to a stop.



[Soundbite] LEE SEONG-RYEOL(SAMSUNG TRAFFIC SAFETY RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "The resistance between the road and the tire is reduced and braking distance grows. The moisture on snowy or icy roads causes hydroplaning between the wheels and the road surface."



Road surfaces at tunnel ends and curves in the shade are likely to be frozen even if temperatures rise. The latest snowfall recorded a massive amount of snow followed by extremely cold temperatures. Under such conditions, calcium chloride and other de-icing agents may not be effective. The only way for drivers to prevent accidents is to reduce speed.



[Soundbite] LIM KI-SANG(PRES., AUTOMOBILE CIVIC ALLIANCE) : "Driving like you would on normal roads would result in accidents. A driver should use double brakes or the engine brake."



Since black ice, a thin, invisible coating of ice on the road, is much more dangerous, driving slowly and maintaining a safe distance between vehicles are the only ways to reduce accidents in winter.

